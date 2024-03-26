World News | Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Prioritizes Country's Well-being, Officials Say

In the report published on March 18, Karin said Kazakhstan's positioning in the global competitiveness race lies in the effective use of its competitive advantages and the constant search for new points of growth.

Mar 26, 2024
World News | Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Prioritizes Country's Well-being, Officials Say
Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev underscored the values Tokayev identified, stressing their importance in fostering unity

In the report published on March 18, Karin said Kazakhstan's positioning in the global competitiveness race lies in the effective use of its competitive advantages and the constant search for new points of growth.

Mar 26, 2024
World News | Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Prioritizes Country's Well-being, Officials Say
Astana [Kazakhstan], March 26 (ANI): Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid close attention to economic growth, improving the quality of citizens' lives, and integrated regional development, as confirmed in his address at the National Kurultai in Atyrau, State Counselor Erlan Karin wrote on his Telegram channel, The Astana Times reported.

In the report published on March 18, Karin said Kazakhstan's positioning in the global competitiveness race lies in the effective use of its competitive advantages and the constant search for new points of growth.

Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev underscored the values Tokayev identified, stressing their importance in fostering unity and integration. He noted that essential values shaping the identity of the Kazakh nation, such as patriotism, unity, hard work and law and order outlined by the President are paramount for the country's progress.

Writer, playwright, and philosopher Didar Amantay echoed the significance of the President's initiatives, particularly the call to tighten responsibility for illegal archaeological excavations and to reclaim historical artifacts from foreign museums. Amantay stressed the need to preserve the country's rich cultural heritage, including its rock art monuments, since Kazakhstan was called the country of petroglyphs. (ANI)

gamingly