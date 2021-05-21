New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and US envoy Daniel B Smith on Friday discussed the ways in which Delhi and America can work together to address the COVID pandemic.

"Daniel B. Smith, Charge D'Affaires, USA @USAmbIndia called on Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal today. Both the leaders deliberated on how the State of Delhi and the USA can work together to address the COVID pandemic," Delhi Chief Minister Office tweeted.

Delhi registered 3,009 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of fresh cases since April 1 this year when the number of single-day cases was recorded at 2,790, as per the government's official data.

As India is facing a devastating COVID-19 surge, the US has dispatched several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments to India.

Last month, the US announced it is sending supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India, including 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and one million rapid diagnostic tests.

The Biden administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)