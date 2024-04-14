Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, onboard the Israel-linked ship 'MSC Aries' in the Strait of Hormuz.

CM Vijayan in his letter to the External Affairs Minister, said that, as per reports that are available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala.

"I am writing to you to share my government's concern regarding the safety and welfare of Indian nationals who are the crew members of the ship MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz. As per the reports available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala," he wrote in the letter.

Saying that the ship's seizure has caused great concern, he stated that the "collective objective at this point of time is the safe repatriation of all our nationals, including those from Kerala, back to India without any delay."

Highlighting the sensitive geopolitical situation surrounding this incident, he emphasised, "I urge immediate intervention and decisive action through diplomatic channels."

In the letter, the Kerala CM requested the Centre's intervention, and said it would provide "comfort and assurance" to them and their families during this difficult hour.

"I look forward to hearing from you on this matter," he wrote.

Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz had 17 Indian nationals onboard, according to the sources.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken over by Iran. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," the sources said.

Sources are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi."We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," the sources added.

Notably, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Iranian news agency.

The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai, according to The Times of Israel. The ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf, according to the ship tracking site, Marine Traffic.

Tensions escalated between Iran and the West amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday night, launching a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout Israel on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, the Times of Israel reported. The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF spokesman Hagari at 11 pm.

Alongside missile launches, Hagari noted that Iran also fired missiles at Israel, with "numerous" Israeli fighter jets swiftly mobilising to counter the attacks. Air raid sirens blared across Israel early Sunday, starting at 1:42 am in southern Israeli communities and soon spreading throughout the country and many towns in the West Bank. (ANI)

