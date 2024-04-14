Mumbai, April 14: Supercar Blondie, an Australian social media celebrity from Dubai, has reportedly launched her own auction house, SBX Cars, where she would sell rare vehicles and "hypercars" globally. Alexandra Mary Hirschi is a popular social media vlogger and celebrity who regularly posts about cars, supercars and other informative videos on the automotive industry. She has over 18.7 million subscribers on YouTube and over 16 million followers on Instagram.

Supercar Blondie has launched "SBX Cars," an online auction website that will allow the rich audience to buy rare and expensive cars by bidding online, according to the News18 report. The platform will reportedly be used for selling Hypercars and associated expensive items to premium customers. The report highlighted that the SBX Cars auction website will be managed by Alexandra and her husband, Nik Hirschi, from Los Angeles and Dubai. The report also mentioned a dedicated team in London that provides global services. Nita Ambani Buys Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB: Mukesh Ambani's Wife Adds Luxury Car Worth Rs 12 Crore to Her Collection.

Who is Supercar Blondie and How Many Followers She Has?

Alex Hirschi, also known as "Supercar Blondie", is an Brisbane-born social media personality who has been vlogging for years about unique cars worldwide. Now, Supercar Blondie is based in Dubai, UAE and has over 1,000 videos on her YouTube account, which says, "We hunt down the world's coolest cars!". She has millions of global followers across her social media platforms. On Facebook, she has 56 million followers; on Snapchat, she has 2.42 million subscribers; on TikTok, she boasts 18.1 million followers; and on X (previously Twitter), she manages 99.5K followers. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Buys India’s First Aston Martin DB12 Sportscar, Check Price Here.

Supercar Blondie regularly posts automotive videos on her social media platforms. According to the report by Team BHP, Alexa Hirschi's husband Nik Hirschi said that the SBX Cars will be funded by the media business, and therefore, it would have no debt or any outside investors. The report also highlighted that the "Supercar Blondie" brand had gained a massive 110 million subscribers on all social media platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).