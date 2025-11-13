Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Traders and commission agents from the vegetable, fruit, and grain sectors throughout Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have called on the government and relevant authorities to promptly reopen all Pak-Afghan borders for trade, as reported by The Express Tribune.

They cautioned that the ongoing closure is not only causing significant unemployment but is also resulting in daily losses amounting to billions of rupees in tax revenue for the government.

During a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Malik Sohni, the central president of the All Pakistan Markets Association, emphasised the serious economic repercussions of the border closure.

"For almost a month, the Pak-Afghan borders have been shut to bilateral trade. Consequently, trucks carrying vegetables, fruits, and other agricultural products have been stalled at the borders and are spoiling during transit. Importers, exporters, and commission agents are incurring losses totalling billions of rupees," he stated, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

The press conference also featured prominent representatives from the area, including the President of Fruit Traders Peshawar, the President of the Mirch Mandi, the Head of the Grain Market, and the Vice President of the Vegetable Market Peshawar.

Malik Sohni reiterated that while traders fully back the army and recognise its importance in ensuring security, the economic consequences of the border closures have now become intolerable.

"Thousands of families are now struggling to survive, with kitchens going cold due to halted trade," said Sohni. "We call on the government to communicate with Afghan authorities and promptly address these issues." He noted that even in nations with tense diplomatic ties, trade routes frequently remain open to avert economic distress, according to The Express Tribune report.

Sohni further warned that the border closures have sparked shortages of daily necessities, contributing to escalating inflation throughout the province. Traders also expressed concerns regarding corruption at checkpoints, claiming that customs and excise officials harass truck drivers and demand illicit fees, taking advantage of the urgent nature of perishable goods. "Despite receiving clearances from the Federal Board of Revenue and other bodies, these officials exploit the situation for extortion, fully aware that delayed deliveries could spoil the entire shipment," Sohni explained, as cited by The Express Tribune report. (ANI)

