New York, November 13: Newly released emails from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein have reignited scrutiny over the late financier’s ties to former U.S. President Donald Trump. The correspondence, disclosed Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, includes multiple references to Trump in exchanges between Epstein, his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and author Michael Wolff.

According to CNN, in one 2011 email, Epstein claimed Trump “knew about the girls” and referenced the time the former president allegedly spent with a woman identified by Republicans as Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent survivors. ‘Wonderful Secret’: Democrats Release US President Donald Trump’s Alleged ‘Birthday Note’ to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump was neither a sender nor a recipient of the messages and has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. The White House dismissed the release as a “hoax,” with press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying the emails “prove absolutely nothing” and were being used to smear Trump. On Truth Social, Trump accused Democrats of “trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein hoax again” to deflect from political troubles, warning Republicans not to “fall into that trap.”

Republicans on the Oversight Committee said Democrats concealed Giuffre’s name, emphasizing that she never accused Trump of misconduct. In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, Giuffre described her brief interactions with Trump while working at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, saying he was friendly but never inappropriate. She died by suicide earlier this year, according to GOP members of the committee. Jeffrey Epstein Case: Donald Trump Denounces File Records As ‘Hoax,’ Criticises Supporters for Believing It.

The email dump has added fresh fuel to bipartisan calls in Congress to release more government files related to Epstein’s death and network. The push gained momentum on Wednesday when Rep. Adelita Grijalva became the 218th lawmaker to back a discharge petition, forcing a vote on the issue. Epstein died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and the Justice Department has maintained that conclusion despite persistent public skepticism.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNN), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

