Washington, Jul 3 (AP) Kilmar Abrego Garcia said he suffered severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation and psychological torture in the notorious El Salvador prison the Trump administration had deported him to in March, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland when he was mistakenly deported and became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Shahid Afridi Post Anti-India Instagram Story After Unblocking of Pakistan Social Media Accounts? Here’s The Truth.

The new details of Abrego Garcia's incarceration in El Salvador were added to a lawsuit against the Trump administration that Abrego Garcia's wife filed in Maryland federal court after he was deported.

The Trump administration has asked a federal judge in Maryland to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it is now moot because the government returned him to the United States as ordered by the court. (AP)

Also Read | Global Drug Cartel Busted Under Operation Med Max: NCB Dismantles International Drug Trafficking Syndicate Operating Across 4 Continents, Amit Shah Hails Agency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)