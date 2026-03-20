Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 20 (ANI): As tensions continue to escalate in West Asia and the Gulf with the conflict between US-Israel and Iran in its third week now, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday that the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery was targeted by drone attacks earlier today, which resulted in a fire in several units.

In a press statement shared on its official X account, KPC said that while no injuries were reported, the emergency teams are working actively to contain the situation.

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"Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery was targeted by drone attacks early today, causing a fire in several units and prompting the precautionary shutdown of parts of the facility.

No injuries have been reported, and emergency teams are actively working to contain the situation in line with established safety standards", the post said.

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https://x.com/kpcofficialkw/status/2034868532517761180?s=20

Attacks have taken place across multiple energy facilities in West Asia and the Gulf region in the wake of the conflict between US-Israel and Iran.

Earlier, Israel attacked Iran's South Pars Gas Field on Wednesday night, in retaliation, Iran struck Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence.

Later on Thursday, an Iranian ballistic missile struck a major oil refinery complex in northern Israel, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the Iranian missile hit the Haifa oil refinery complex, with Israeli sources confirming the strike.

Amid the evolving security situation in the region, Saudi Arabia reported that it destroyed four more drones.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran's response to the Israeli attack was employed only a "fraction" of power--with the reason for restraint being a request for de-escalation.

He warned of "zero restraint" if Iranian infrastructure was targeted again and said in a post on X, "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites."

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in an escalating conflict marked by missile exchanges and military operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)