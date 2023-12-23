Bishkek [Kyrgystan], December 23 (ANI): The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to India, Askar Beshimov, paid a working visit to Chennai and attended the Kyrgyz-India business forum there.

He visited the southern state for two days (December 21-22) and the main event during the visit was the Kyrgyz-Indian business forum held on December 21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said in an official press release.

The ambassador visited the port of Chennai as part of this visit and spoke about the potential for using it for trade with the Kyrgyz Republic.

Additionally, Beshimov went to "Medimix," one of the top manufacturers of medicinal and ayurvedic products.

"The event was organized by the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in India jointly with the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO)," the press release read.

"The business forum was attended by the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in India, A. Beshimov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the state of Tamil Nadu, the Minister of Minority Affairs of the state of Tamil Nadu, the consuls general of a number of countries in Chennai, the President of IETO, representatives of the business community, the academic sector, and agencies in the field of education and human resources, banks of South India, etc. The total number of participants was about 100 people," the release added.

The key points of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interactions in the areas of human resources, education, and tourism were covered by the envoy in his speech.

As a result of the work, an agreement was reached to organise a visit by a business delegation from South India to Kyrgyzstan in 2024. (ANI)

