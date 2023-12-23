Los Angeles, December 23: A shocking incident unfolded in Los Angeles in US when a black woman dialled 911 to report domestic violence. The emergency call summoned Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies to her residence, but the outcome was devastating.

The Guardian reported that caller Niani Finlayson, a 27-year-old woman, urgently reported an ongoing domestic dispute. She described her boyfriend’s relentless harassment, with screams and sounds of struggle in the background. US: Former YouTuber and Parenting Advice Influencer Ruby Franke Accused of Starving and Abusing Her Children Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse.

Deputy Ty Shelton arrived at the apartment on East Avenue, Lancaster. Inside, he encountered a tense situation with Niani gripping a large kitchen knife. Allegedly, she threatened to stab her boyfriend, who had pushed her nine-year-old daughter. US Horror: RPG Explosion Breaks YouTuber’s Skull During Video Shoot.

The confrontation escalated, leading to fatal gunfire. Niani sustained multiple gunshot wounds in front of her traumatized daughter. Rushed to the hospital, Niani was declared dead. Homicide investigators are now meticulously examining the incident.

Xaisha, Niani’s nine-year-old daughter, witnessed the tragedy. At a press conference, she tearfully expressed her grief and disbelief. “My mom was my best friend,” she said. “She’s gone, and she’s not coming back. I miss her.”

The community mourns this loss, grappling with questions about the use of force. Xaisha and her family demand justice for Niani, calling for Deputy Shelton’s prosecution. As investigations continue, Los Angeles confronts the aftermath of this heartrending event.

