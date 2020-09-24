New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Lebanon President Micheal Aoun on Wednesday (local time) thanked all world leaders who pledged their support following the August explosion at the port of Beirut.

Speaking during the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Aoun said: "Moreover, on my own behalf and on behalf of all Lebanese people, I wish to extend our thanks to all heads of state who participated in the conference and offered support, as well as to all brotherly and friendly countries, governmental, and non-governmental organisations, all who have rushed to provide aid and assistance. In particular, I wish to thank his holiness pope Francis, who dedicated a universal day of prayer for Lebanon."

Om August 4, the powerful blast rocked the Lebanese capital and claimed the lives of at least 190 people while over 6,000 were injured. The explosion, which caused massive damages and prompted the country's government to resign, was blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.

In the wake of the blast, many countries donated medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon from abroad over the past 24 hours, following a powerful blast in the capital.

The aid was provided by countries like Algeria, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Sweden and the UAE. (ANI)

