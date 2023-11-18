Monrovia (Liberia), Nov 18 (AP) Liberian President George Weah has conceded defeat after provisional results from this week's runoff vote showed challenger Joseph Boakai beating him by just over a percentage point.

Elections officials said that with 99.58 per cent of ballots counted from Tuesday's election, Boakai was in the lead, with 50.89 per cent to Weah's 49.11 per cent. The Friday results were a dramatic reversal from the election six years ago when Weah easily beat Boakai in the second round.

“The Liberian people have spoken and we have heard their voice,” Weah said in an address to the nation, adding that Boakai “is in a lead that we can not surpass.”

“I urge you to follow my example and accept the result of the elections,” he said, adding that “our time will come again” in 2029.

Weah, a 57-year-old former international soccer star, won the 2017 election after his promise to fight poverty and generate infrastructure development. It was the first democratic transfer of power in the West African nation since the end of the country's back-to-back civil wars between 1989 and 2003 that killed some 250,000 people. (AP)

