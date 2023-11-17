Tel Aviv, November 17: Israeli authorities said they have completed the distribution of hundreds of weapons to civilian standby security units in Sderot and other communities near the Gaza Strip. Israel-Hamas War: UN Stops Delivery of Food and Supplies to Gaza As Communications Blackout Hinders Aid Coordination

The Defence Ministry and Israel Defence Forces announced that they are now preparing to distribute hundreds of additional weapons and personal protective equipment, such as vests and helmets. Distribution will begin "in the coming days," according to the announcement.

