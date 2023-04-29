Helsinki, Apr 29 (AP) A walrus that became a global celebrity last year after it was seen frolicking and basking in a Oslo fjord before it was euthanised by the authorities has been honoured with a bronze sculpture in Norway.

The life-size sculpture by Norwegian artist Astri Tonoian was unveiled on Saturday at the Oslo marina not far from the place where the actual 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) mammal was seen resting and relaxing during the summer of 2022.

The walrus, named Freya, quickly become a popular attraction among Oslo residents but Norwegian authorities later made a decision to euthanise it — causing public outrage — because they said people hadn't followed recommendations to keep a safe distance away from the massive animal.

Norwegian news agency NTB said a crowdfunding campaign was kicked off last fall to finance the sculpture.

The private initiative managed to gather about 270,000 Norwegian kroner (USD 25,000) by October, NTB said. (AP)

