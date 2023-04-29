Caluula, April 29: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 140 km North of Caluula, Somalia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Caluula is a town in Africa's Somalia.

The earthquake occurred at 19:37:02 (UTC+05:30) and hit Caluula, Somalia at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed. Earthquake in Nepal Today: Twin Quake of Magnitude 4.8 and 5.9 Hits Bajura’s Dahakot, No Casualties Reported.

The earthquake's epicentre was 13.217°N and 50.980°E, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

