New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): A local Afghan staff working at the "closed" Indian Consulate in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, sustained minor injuries following an incident, MEA Sources told ANI on Tuesday.

According to the sources, they are in touch with Afghan authorities on the matter and are also awaiting a report on the incident.

"We are in touch with Afghan authorities and awaiting a report on the incident," the MEA source said.

India had closed its Consulate in Jalalabad in 2020 itself.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, The diplomatic presence of Afghanistan in Delhi and the Consulates of Afghanistan in Mumbai and Hyderabad continue to function in India. Between 2021-22, some Afghan diplomats left India since they obtained residency in third countries. However, the remaining Afghan diplomats based in India have taken over the responsibility for the continued diplomatic functioning of the Afghanistan.

India has also partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide assistance for the welfare of Afghan drug user population, especially women. Under this partnership, India has, since 2022, supplied 11,000 units of hygiene kits, baby food, blankets, clothing, medical aid and other miscellaneous items to UNODC, Kabul, as per MEA.

India's approach to Afghanistan continues to be guided by its historical relations, friendship with its people and relevant UN Resolutions, including UNSCR 2593. The India based personnel of the Embassy in Kabul returned to India in the aftermath of the takeover by the Taliban.

Since June 2022, an Indian technical team is positioned in the Embassy and is active in respect of humanitarian assistance and other situations. India's stance in regard to recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is in consonance with that of the international community.

Keeping in mind the deteriorating situation in that country, India decided to assist Afghan people by supplying humanitarian aid. In this endeavor, India supplied several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 50,000 MTs of wheat, 250 tons of medical aid and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid. These consignments were handed over to the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) and Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), as per MEA. (ANI)

