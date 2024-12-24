Istanbul, December 24: An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkiye left 11 dead and five injured Tuesday morning. The blast occurred in Balikesir province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The factory is in a rural area away from population centres. Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said the explosion collapsed the capsule production building and the surrounding buildings had minor damage. “The explosion was due to a technical issue. There is no possibility of sabotage,” he added. Turkey Blast: 12 Killed, Several Others Injured After Explosion Occurs at Factory in Balikesir, Video Surfaces.

Blast in Turkiye

🇹🇷 Explosion at explosives factory in western Turkish city of Balikesir 12 people killed in the blast. pic.twitter.com/PjPwDLYuoL — SYMBOL OF HOPE🫡 (@Chipropro) December 24, 2024

💥 An #explosion rocked a Turkish explosives factory in the western Turkish city of #balikesir - CNN Turk 12 people were killed. Three were injured. pic.twitter.com/XvO3J1oVSS — News.Az (@news_az) December 24, 2024

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on social media platform X that public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the cause.

