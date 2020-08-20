Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 20 (ANI): Lockdown has been re-imposed in Kathmandu valley after 1,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in the past seven days.

Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur agreed at a meeting to impose the lockdown again in the Valley till August 26.

The concerned local authority said that plying of private and public vehicles is prohibited in the district. It said no one should organise public or religious gatherings, fairs, celebrations and festivals.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the valley for checking vehicles.

Vehicles on emergency services defined by the government and those having passes or permits are allowed to ply.

"The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing in Kathmandu Valley and the country every day. Imposing lockdown again is the right step to prevent community transmission, Ram Prasad Sapkota, a resident from Kathmandu, told ANI.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the valley has been due to people who arrived in Kathmandu from other places. There has been a fear of community transmission.

Security personnel have been asked to take action against those defying the restrictions.

Local authorities have asked people to adhere to COVID-19 lockdown norms failing which violators will be sent to prison for a month or asked to pay a penalty of up to 500 Nepali rupees or both.

All educational institutions, tuition and coaching centres, language classes, cinema halls, recreational centres, salons, beauty parlours, spas, swimming pools, hotels, restaurants, gymnasiums, libraries, museums and zoos will remain closed.

Nepal has seen a total of 28,938 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday with 17,700 recoveries and 120 deaths. The lockdown in the Himalayan nation had first been imposed first in March and restrictions were eased subsequently. (ANI)

