New Delhi, August 20: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India is in touch with Pakistan via diplomatic channels and want Kulbhusan Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer in his review plea. The MEA even stated that India is looking forward to filing a review petition against the former Indian Navy officer's death sentence.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, we have asked that Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer." Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Islamabad HC Asks Pakistan Govt to Give Indian Authorities 'Chance' to Appoint Representative, Hearing Adjourned to Sep 3.

Adding more, Srivastava said, "However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues; these issues involve the provision of relevant documents & providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jhadav."

Here's what Srivastava said:

However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues; these issues involve the provision of relevant documents & providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jhadav: Anurag Srivastava, MEA https://t.co/FIk8MDcbRR — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Earlier in August, The Islamabad High Court asked the Pakistan government to give Indian authorities a "chance" to appoint a representative in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The Islamabad HC added that the lawyer who will be appointed by India should be a Pakistani national. The hearing in the case was adjourned to September 3.

