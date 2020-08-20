Washington, August 20: US Senator Kamal Harris has scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American and African American to formally accept the nomination for the Democratic Party's Vice Presidential candidate. To support Kamal Harris, her sister Maya Harris and niece Meena Harris shared their pictures with the Democratic Party's Vice Presidential candidate on Twitter. Kamala Harris Tears Into Donald Trump During Her DNC Speech, Says ‘US President’s Leadership Failure Has Cost Lives and Livelihoods’.

"My big sister," Maya Harris tweeted sharing her childhood picture with Kamal Harris. Maya on Wednesday joined her daughter Meena and Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emoff, to nominate the California Senator. Sharing her photo with Kamala, Meena disclosed some interesting links between the two and described Kamala as one of the most special people in her life.

Meena tweeted: "Fun fact: We share a birthday, Oct. 20, and we’re exactly 20 years apart. She is one of the most special people in my life, and it brings me so much joy to share her with all of you during this important moment for our country. Let’s make history." Kamala Harris Speech at Democratic National Convention 2020: From Accusing Donald Trump Of 'Turning Tragedies into Political Weapons' to Using Tamil Word 'Chithi', Here Are the Highlights (Watch Video).

Maya Harris, Meena Harris Share Family Photos With Kamala Harris:

Fun fact: We share a birthday, Oct. 20, and we’re exactly 20 years apart. She is one of the most special people in my life, and it brings me so much joy to share her with all of you during this important moment for our country. Let’s make history, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/boBPcQ0h2R — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 20, 2020

On the third day of Democratic National Convention, Maya, Meena and her step-daughter jointly introduced Kamala Harris as a protective big sister, an aunt who is a role model and a loving "Momala". In her acceptance speech, she said that when her mother gave birth to her, she "probably could have never imagined that I would be standing before you now speaking these words: 'I accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States of America'".

