New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met with a delegation from the Board of Directors of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, led by Ambassador Ivo H. Daalder, CEO of the Council and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

Later, the delegation met the Indian defence secretary. The Ministry of Defence X handle wrote, "The Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today met with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, holding discussions with Ambassador Ivo Daalder and a delegation of distinguished members. The meeting focused on strengthening global security cooperation, strategic partnerships, and key defence priorities. Productive exchanges like these reinforce international collaboration for a more secure future. Defence Diplomacy."

Also Read | Sudan Military Plane Crash: Death Toll in Army Plane Crash in City of Omdurman Rises to 46.

The Chicago Council, founded in 1922 on Global Affairs, is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing knowledge and engagement in global affairs. Our in-depth analysis and expert-led public opinion research influence policy conversations and inform the insights we share with our growing community. Through open dialogue of diverse, fact-based perspectives, we empower more people to help shape our global future.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, invoking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti.

Also Read | US-Ukraine Minerals Deal: Washinton DC, Kyiv Near Economic Deal With Mineral Rights but No Security Promise, Say Officials.

Rahul Gandhi conveyed his greetings on X, writing, "Heartiest greetings to everyone on the holy festival of Maha Shivratri. May the blessings of Shiv Shakti always remain on you. Har Har Mahadev."

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri. May the blessings of Lord Mahadev remain on everyone, and may prosperity, progress, and happiness reside in your life. This is my prayer," Kharge posted on X.

On February 22, the Lok Sabha LoP interacted with the officials and employees of Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli. After his meeting Rahul Gandhi said, " Considering the current needs, rapid efforts must be made to make it more modern, secure and efficient. Railways need to be developed as a strong pillar of production and economy rather than just a means of travel. Instead of relying on foreign machinery, manufacturing and innovation, our goal should be to strengthen a completely localised production system. Our engineers and technicians work day and night. If their hard work is channelized and concrete steps are taken as per the need of the hour, then railways can play an important role not only in transportation but also in strengthening our economy." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)