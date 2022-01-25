Paris [France], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern about the situation near the borders of Ukraine and voiced the need to work for quick de-escalation, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron took part in a video conference organized at the initiative of US President Joe Biden, during which Ukraine was discussed. The video conference was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the leaders of Germany, Italy, the UK, and Poland.

"President Macron expressed his deep concern over the situation on the Ukrainian border and the need to work collectively to de-escalate it quickly. This de-escalation must involve strong, credible warnings to Russia, requiring constant coordination among European partners and allies, as well as a stepped-up dialogue with Russia, which we are in the process of conducting," the Elysee Palace said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. (ANI/Sputnik)

