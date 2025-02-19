Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Feb 19 (AP) Winson Lau has always had contingency plans. But he wasn't prepared for data centres.

Lau relies on water and electricity to operate his thriving export business in Malaysia's Johor province, where he raises a kaleidoscope of tropical fish in rows of aquariums, including albino fish with red spots that can fetch up to $10,000 from collectors. His contingency plans in the event of an outage involve an intricate system of purifying wastewater through friendly bacteria and an alarm system to quickly switch to backup power.

But these measures can't compete with the gigantic, power-guzzling and thirsty data centres being built in Johor. The province is on track to have at least 1.6 gigawatts of data centres at any given moment from nearly nothing in 2019, making it the fastest-growing data centre market in Southeast Asia, according to a report published in April.

Data centres are large, windowless buildings filled with racks of computers that need lots of electricity. To prevent overheating, they rely on energy-intensive air conditioning systems using pumped water. Increasingly used by tech companies for running artificial intelligence systems, the power demand from future facilities in Malaysia may rise to over 5 gigawatts by 2035, according to researchers at Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank. This is more than half of Malaysia's entire renewable capacity in 2023.

Over 95% of the energy available to Malaysia in 2022 was from fossil fuels, according to the International Energy Agency. The country is now fifth-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas globally. And with planned renewable projects, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in September that the country was “confident of a surplus of energy” to fuel large projects and keep exporting.

But Lau doesn't fancy the chances of his homegrown business competing against the foreign-funded behemoths for energy. Even without data centres, Malaysia is susceptible to power interruptions because of storms, including one that lasted 30 minutes last year and killed 300,000 fish, costing Lau over $1 million. He worries that data centres would result in longer outages.

To survive, he is moving to Thailand and already scouting potential locations for a new fish farm.

“Big data centre is coming and there is shortage of power," he said. "It'll be crazy.”

Costs versus benefits

Malaysia is betting that potential economic growth from data centres justifies the risk. Once touted as an Asian tiger on the cusp of becoming rich, its industries shrunk in the late 1990s after the Asian financial crisis. It has since languished in the middle-income trap. Data centres, the government hopes, will modernize its economy and indirectly create thousands of high-paying jobs.

But experts worry that Malaysia, and others like Vietnam, Indonesia and India vying for billion-dollar investments from tech giants, may be overstating data centres' transformative capabilities that also come at a price: Data centres gobble up land, water and electricity while creating far fewer jobs than they promise. Most data centres provide 30 to 50 permanent jobs while the larger ones create 200 jobs at most, according to a report by the American nonprofit Good Jobs First.

Add to this the rapid increase in power and water use and some experts like Sofia Scasserra, who researches digital economies at the Amsterdam-based think tank Transnational Institute, said that tech companies exploiting resources in poorer countries while extracting data from their populations to get rich is akin to “digital colonialism.” She compared data extraction to silver mining in Bolivia, which enriched colonial Spain but left nothing behind for Latin America.

“They are extracting data in the same way. Data doesn't even leave (behind) taxes,” she said.

Indeed, only a small portion of Malaysia's data center capacity is actually for Malaysian users. Through a network of submarine cables that fans out into the world, they service East Asia, China and Europe. And the data centres themselves are run by foreign companies like America's Equinix and Microsoft as well as Chinese competitor GDS Holdings that works with tech giants like Alibaba.

These data centres are also on the front lines of AI competition between the US and China. Shortly before he left office, US President Joe Biden's administration proposed new rules that would limit exports of advanced AI chips made by US companies like Nvidia, part of a strategy to deprive China and other US adversaries from gaining access to AI technology through data centres in places likes Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Although it's unclear if the Trump administration will retain the policy, which hasn't yet taken effect, GDS Holdings saw its stock drop more than 18% on the day of the announcement.

Filling the void

For now, artificial intelligence is driving the hunger for even more data centres, with tech companies seeking out bigger — and cheaper — sites worldwide as a part of a “global strategy,” said Rangu Salgame, chairman and CEO of Singapore's Princeton Digital Group, which is building a 170-megawatt site in Johor. Data centres larger than 40 megawatt typically need land the size of seven football fields — about enough power for 36,000 American homes, according to data center service provider Stream Data Centers.

That's costly to build in rich nations like the U.S., which over time has built more data centres than any other country but where land comes at a high price. Enter Malaysia, with its inexpensive land, excess power capacity and tax incentives. The country was the fastest growing data centre market in Asia Pacific in the first half of 2024, according to global real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield. This makes Malaysia the eighth-largest data centre market in terms of operations and the fifth-largest behind China, India, Japan and Australia when accounting for projects already in the pipeline.

Globally Malaysia ranks 14th in terms of operational capacity — still smaller than Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin — but it is on track to be among the top 10 markets in five to seven years, according to Pritesh Swamy, who heads research on data centres in Asia for the real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.

“We are talking about a region that really grew at a pace that nowhere in the world has seen,” Salgame said.

Next door to Malaysia is Singapore, which paused the construction of new data centres in 2019. The moratorium was over concerns that the energy-guzzling infrastructure was straining the tiny country's limited resources. In 2019, data centres consumed 7% of the total electricity in the city-state that imports both power and water while aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. They have been trying to build data centres sustainably since 2022, when the moratorium ended.

In the meantime, Malaysia has stepped in to fill the void, attracting investments of over $31 billion — three times the investments for 2023 — in the first 10 months of 2024, according to research by real estate firm Knight Frank. Johor already has 22 mostly foreign data centres spanning over 21 hectares, according to the research firm Baxtel. That's the equivalent of nearly 40 football fields, although not all of the data centres are operational. (AP)

