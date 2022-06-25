Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,512 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,552,359, according to the health ministry.

There are 194 new imported cases, with 2,318 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,745.

The ministry reported 1,580 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,488,367.

There are 28,247 active cases, with 34 in intensive care and 21 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 16,308 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

