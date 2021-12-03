Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 3 (ANI/ Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 5,806 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,644,027, according to the health ministry.

Some 11 of the new cases are imported, with 5,795 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 47 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,521.About 7,246 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,551,253.

There are some 62,253 active cases, 511 are being held in intensive care and 266 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 150,357 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone, and some 79.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 77.8 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

