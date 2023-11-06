New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir arrived in the national capital for his first India visit in the late hours of Sunday and received a warm welcome.

The visit scheduled from November 5-8 is aimed at strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"FM @ZambryOfficialof Malaysia arrives to a warm welcome on his first visit to India as Minister of Foreign Affairs @MalaysiaMFA. He will co-chair the 6th India-Malysia Joint Commission Meeting along with EAM @DrSJaishankar. The visit will strengthen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Kadir will co-chair the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with S Jaishankar -- on whose invitation he has made his first India visit -- on November 7 in the national capital.

"The Joint Commission Meeting will review the progress of Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Malaysia in the areas of political, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties, and will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.

The official itinerary for the visit includes a sit-down with Vice President Dhankhar on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House.

The visit holds significant diplomatic importance, as it provides an opportunity to strengthen the existing ties between India and Malaysia and discuss various bilateral matters of mutual interest, the MEA stated. (ANI)

