Male [Maldives], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): President of Maldives Ibrahim Solih said that the Islamic faith and strong multilateral relationships were important pillars in sustaining the country's independence and sovereignty.

In a public address marking Maldives' 56th Independence Day on Monday, Solih said that his country won the Presidency of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly thanks to strong diplomatic ties with foreign nations, local media reported Tuesday citing a statement published by the President's Office.

Solih said that Islam had contributed to the independence of the Maldives and that his government was working on incorporating Islamic values into the educational sector.

Solih called on citizens to unite against radical extremist groups whose acts contradict Islamic beliefs. He added that Islamophobic sentiment should not be tolerated either.

The government aims to vaccinate 90 per cent of the eligible population against COVID-19 by August, Solih said. The Maldives must adapt to a new normal and rebuild the economy, he said.

The Maldives won independence from Britain on July 26, 1965. (ANI/Xinhua)

