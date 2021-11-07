Dublin [Ireland], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Police in Ireland arrested a 41-year-old man who had allegedly threatened to kill a female member of the British parliament, The Irish Times reports.

The British national was arrested on Saturday morning in Douglas, a suburb of Cork city, and was brought in for questioning about the threats to the female member of parliament from the Labor Party.

According to The Irish Times, somebody phoned the female member of parliament and allegedly threatened to kill her on October 18.

On October 15, Sir David Amess, a Conservative member of parliament for Southend West, was stabbed to death in an Essex church. A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder. (ANI/Sputnik)

