London, May 27 (PTI) A 43-year-old man arrested earlier this week on charges of criminal damage and dangerous driving related to a car crash into the gates of 10 Downing Street was released pending further investigation and appeared at a court here on Saturday after being re-arrested on an unrelated charge.

Seth Kneller appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with making indecent images of children, Scotland Yard said.

After the brief hearing, Kneller was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Southwark Crown Court in London on June 23.

“The man was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children and appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, May 27. He was remanded in custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, June 23,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The police force also confirmed that the car crash at Downing Street is currently not being treated as a terror-related incident.

“Enquiries into the incident continue by officers from the Central West Command Unit, supported by officers from the Counter Terrorism Command. This will include gathering and examining all available evidence to establish the circumstances that led to this incident – any appropriate charges may follow. The incident is not currently being treated as terror-related,” the Met Police statement said.

On Thursday, armed officers on duty at the British Prime Minister's office residence arrested the man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

He was taken into custody and was released later under investigation until he was charged with the unrelated indecency charge.

Several CCTV images from the Downing Street incident showed a small silver car crashed into the gates. The police said there are no reports of any injuries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time but left soon after from another exit for a pre-scheduled engagement.

