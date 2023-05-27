Kathmandu, May 27: A Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines aircraft was forced to return to the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Saturday after it reportedly suffered a bird hit.

The plane landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport and technicians were examining the aircraft, according to Spokesperson at TIA Teknath Sitaula. IndiGo Dubai-Bound Flight Suffers Bird Hit, Take-Off Aborted at Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka.

Passengers in flight RA-244 bound for Bengaluru reported hearing a loud noise, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted TIA sources as saying. Air Asia Flight Suffers Bird-Hit Soon After Take-Off From Odisha, Makes Emergency Landing at Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar.

The flight took off from TIA at 1:45 pm, before being forced to return to the same airport after the incident.

