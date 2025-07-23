New York City, Jul 23 (AP) A New York man accused of plotting to set off homemade explosives he had stashed at sites across Manhattan has been indicted, federal prosecutors said.

Michael Gann, 55, built at least seven improvised explosive devices last month with chemicals he bought online in May and took the bombs to Manhattan, according to an indictment handed up Tuesday by a grand jury.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Westarctica a Real Country or Fictional Name? Know the Truth As UP STF Nabs Harsh Vardhan Jain for Operating Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad.

Gann, of Long Island, stored some on the devices on the rooftops of adjoining residential buildings and threw another onto the subway tracks on the Williamsburg Bridge, prosecutors said.

No one was injured by any of the devices. Gann was arrested in early June near the buildings, and authorities said he he had one of the devices in his possession.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Falls for 6th Straight Session, Ends 3 Paise Lower at 86.41 Against US Dollar.

Gann put “countless lives at risk,” Jay Clayton, the interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

Gann is charged with attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, transportation of explosive materials, and unlawful possession of destructive devices. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

A judge ordered Gann detained following a bail hearing. His lawyer, Martin Cohen, declined comment Wednesday. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)