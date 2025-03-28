World News | Mansour Bin Zayed Hosts Employees from Various Government Entities at Ramadan Iftar Banquet

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hosted employees from various government entities at a Ramadan Iftar gathering held at his palace's Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

Agency News ANI| Mar 28, 2025 07:20 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Mansour Bin Zayed Hosts Employees from Various Government Entities at Ramadan Iftar Banquet
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hosted employees from various government entities at a Ramadan Iftar gathering held at his palace's Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

Mansour exchanged warm conversations with the attendees, reflecting the spirit and noble values of the holy month in fostering connection and compassion within the community. Prayers were offered for the occasion to be returned upon President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with continued health and happiness, and for the month to bring blessings and prosperity to the UAE, its leadership, and its people.

Also Read | Donald Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos, Expecting to Raise USD 100 Billion in Tax Revenues.

The gathering was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials from various entities. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

World News | Mansour Bin Zayed Hosts Employees from Various Government Entities at Ramadan Iftar Banquet

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hosted employees from various government entities at a Ramadan Iftar gathering held at his palace's Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

Agency News ANI| Mar 28, 2025 07:20 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Mansour Bin Zayed Hosts Employees from Various Government Entities at Ramadan Iftar Banquet
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hosted employees from various government entities at a Ramadan Iftar gathering held at his palace's Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

Mansour exchanged warm conversations with the attendees, reflecting the spirit and noble values of the holy month in fostering connection and compassion within the community. Prayers were offered for the occasion to be returned upon President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with continued health and happiness, and for the month to bring blessings and prosperity to the UAE, its leadership, and its people.

Also Read | Donald Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos, Expecting to Raise USD 100 Billion in Tax Revenues.

The gathering was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials from various entities. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025

Weather Forecast Today, March 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

 Read More

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints