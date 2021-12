Balochistan [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Thousands of people marched on the main streets of the port city of Gwadar in Pakistan's Balochistan on Friday in support of the "Gwadar ko haq do" movement, launched 26 days ago.

The participants, which included women and children, took out a procession carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands, Dawn newspaper reported. The protestors also chanted slogans against the government.

Also Read | World Bank Donors Approve Release of USD 280 Million for Afghanistan.

Among other things, thousands of residents continue to demand access to clean drinking water and an end to the "trawler mafia".

Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan general secretary of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), said the protest was actually a referendum against the provincial and federal governments and the people would continue their struggle till the achievement of their rights.

Also Read | China's Real Estate Collapse Trigger Financial Meltdown Like US Subprime Crisis?.

"It is the movement of the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers and students, which will continue till all their demands are accepted and implemented," the JI leader declared.

This comes a day after the arrest of senior Pakistani politician and Baloch Muttahida Mahaz (BMM) president Yousuf Masti Khan in Gwadar. Yousuf Khan was arrested on Thursday on the charge of making a "provocative and anti-state" speech at a protest sit-in staged by the people of Gwadar, Dawn reported.

The arrest came amid ongoing protests by the residents of Gwadar for rights that have been going on for over 20 days. Pakistani authorities have issued orders to send thousands of police officers from various other districts for maintenance of law and order and on anti-riot duties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)