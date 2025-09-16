New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that Mauritius occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the 'MAHASAGAR Vision', reaffirming New Delhi's deep-rooted commitment to the Global South, as per an official release.

The remarks were made during her meeting with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, as part of the latter's state visit to India from September 9 to 16.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also visited Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Tirupati.

Welcoming the Mauritian Prime Minister and his delegation, President Murmu highlighted the steady growth of India-Mauritius relations across all sectors and said this progress is reflected in the recent elevation of bilateral ties to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership', the release stated.

The President appreciated India's role in supporting the developmental priorities of Mauritius, particularly through the new Special Economic Package, which she expressed confidence would address the needs of the Mauritian government and its people.

"Welcoming Prime Minister Ramgoolam and his delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that Mauritius occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and in our commitment to the Global South," the release from the President's Secretariat read.

"The President was happy to note that the partnership and cooperation between India and Mauritius has been growing steadily in every field. She stated that this growth is reflected in the recent elevation of the relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. The President was happy to note that India is supporting the developmental priorities of the Government of Mauritius and expressed confidence that the new Special Economic Package will be able to meet the needs of the government and people of Mauritius," it stated.

She noted that key infrastructure and social sector projects, including hospitals, roadways, port development, defence procurement, and joint surveillance, are expected to bring tangible benefits and improve the quality of life for Mauritian citizens in the years ahead.

President Murmu also underscored the expansion of cooperation into new and emerging areas, including digital technologies and the space sector, marking a forward-looking phase in India-Mauritius engagement.

"She said that the projects, including hospitals, roads, port development, defence procurement and joint surveillance, will enhance infrastructure and will have a positive impact on the lives of people in the coming years. She added that bilateral cooperation is now also expanding in new areas, including digital technologies and the space sector," the release added.

Both leaders also agreed that the relationship between the two nations is unique, rooted in shared history, language, culture, and values.

President Murmu further expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, the longstanding ties between India and Mauritius will grow even stronger in the future. (ANI)

