New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaideep Mazumdar, inaugurated the revamped digitization project of MEA Archives by the Archives and Records Management Division of MEA on Friday.

The project to update the digitized records into the modern format and make them searchable was completed in four months. MEA stated that the advancements showcase the ministry's commitment to integrating cutting edge technology in its workflow.

In a statement, MEA stated, "The Project to update the digitized records into modern format and to make them searchable was completed successfully in a record time of four months."

"This initiative marks a major milestone in modernizing internal data management, ensuring greater efficiency, security, and accessibility across departments. This advancement reflects the Ministry's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology in its workflow," it added.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community in Dublin during his visit to Ireland. The Minister said that in recent times India has gained a better reputation for defending its interests.

"We want today's Indians going abroad, whether they are tourists, whether they are students, whether they are professionals, whether they are people who live abroad, to have that confidence that the government thinks about you, the government has your back. If you are in a jam, we are there. This is not just a statement. It is a commitment that is backed by a system that is, as I said, based on applications of technology and the creation of a certain structure of action" the EAM said.

He added, "There is also, of course, we live in a world where countries depend on each other. I think again we have in many ways in recent years, gained a better reputation, not only for defending our interests, but also for standing by others."

Speaking about 'India's reputation', EAM S Jaishankar said that all over the world people say good things about Indians.

"I always tell others that when we speak of the image of India. They don't look at a map to have an image of India. They remember a person. They remember somebody they know, some experience with them, a face, relationship, a feeling. And while I have experienced this across the world, I must tell you. I felt it very strongly, so I can fully understand what the ambassador was trying to convey. I've just come a little while ago from a meeting with President Higgins." (ANI)

