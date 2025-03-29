New Delhi, March 29: Billionaire Elon Musk has announced his artificial intelligence company, xAI, has acquired social media platform X for an all-stock transaction of $33 billion. The combination, which "values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion ($45B less $12B debt)," will "unlock the immense potential" It will blend "xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach". X has more than 600 million active users. Musk had in 2022, bought X -- originally Twitter -- for $44 billion. In the last two years, the platform "has been transformed into one of the most efficient companies in the world, positioning it to deliver scalable future growth".

On the other hand, xAI, founded by Musk in March 2023, has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world. It builds models and data centers at unprecedented speed and scale, said Musk, who also leads Tesla and SpaceX and serves as an adviser to President Donald Trump. "Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution, and talent," said Musk. He said the future if both xAI and X’s "are intertwined", and "will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences. Elon Musk Sells X, Formerly Twitter, to His Own xAI Startup for USD 33 Billion in All-Stock Deal.

'Good Job Guys' Elon Musk Reacts to Meme of His xAI Acquiring X

Elon Musk's xAI (Valued at USD 80 Billion) Bought X (Valued at USD 33 Billion)

@xAI has acquired @X in an all-stock transaction. The combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion ($45B less $12B debt). Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world, building models and data centers at… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2025

The combination "will allow us to build a platform that doesn’t just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress". Calling it "just the beginning", Musk also lauded the "hardcore dedication" of the people in both companies. Meanwhile, Linda Yaccarino, X’s chief executive, wrote on X: “The future could not be brighter.” Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022, he made several changes to the company, including scrapping a free verified programme, introducing a paid membership and even changing the company's name to X. However, X’s financial outlook has not seen much growth. 'School Wali Punishment': Female CEO Allegedly Makes Senior Employee Write ‘I Will Not Call You by Your Name’ 100 Times, Netizens React.

According to Fidelity, one of the investors that participated in Musk’s acquisition, X’s valuation plummeted to $12 billion in December, the New York Times reported. In contrast, xAI has grown rapidly. The AI start-up raised $6 billion from investors in December, valuing it at $35 billion to $40 billion, up from $24 billion in May.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).