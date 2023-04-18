Mexico City, Apr 18 (AP) The Mexican Navy said Monday it is using ships and a plane to search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico's northern Pacific coast.

The Navy said it is using four patrol boats and a twin-engine prop airplane to search the area, but apparently no sign of the missing people has turned up yet.

Also Read | Indian Climber Anurag Maloo Goes Missing at Mount Annapurna in Nepal, Search Operation Continues.

The three Americans were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 metre) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound.” The US Coast Guard gave their names as Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien, and William Gross.

They have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico. The three had planned to stop for supplies in the Baja resort town of Cabo San Lucas, before proceeding to San Diego.

Also Read | Sudan Clash: Ministry of External Affairs Sets Up Control Room To Provide Information, Assistance to Indians.

However, the Coast Guard said marinas in Baja California have not reported seeing the vessel. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)