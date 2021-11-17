Mexico City [Mexico], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico will extend its vaccination program against COVID-19 to adolescents between 15 and 17 years old without comorbidities in the coming days, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

"We will soon open immunisation for adolescents from 15 to 17 years old without comorbidities," Lopez-Gatell said during a health update.

Also Read | China: Scientists Find 18 More Mammalian Viruses in Wuhan Wet Markets.

Vaccination for this age group with comorbidities began at the beginning of October, he added.

Within the entire group, there are an estimated 1 million children, with only 10 per cent vaccinated so far, according to the official.

Also Read | China Overtakes United States As Richest Country In The World: Report.

However, Lopez-Gatell emphasized that COVID-19 deaths in minors is "extremely low," although after the age of 15, it increases progressively due to changes in the immune system.

As of Tuesday, 75,459,027 people had been vaccinated in the Latin American country, out of a total of 89.4 million people over 18 years old.

In addition, Mexico had accumulated 3,846,508 COVID-19 cases and 291,204 deaths from the virus as of Monday. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)