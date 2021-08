Mexico City [Mexico], August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Mexican Secretariat of Health has published new statistics on COVID-19, according to which the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.

More than 2,46,000 people have died from coronavirus complications.

A total of 30,20,596 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Mexico. The death toll since the epidemic start stands at 246,203.

Fifty-seven per cent of the adult population, or 51.4 million people, are vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose, 27.5 million are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

