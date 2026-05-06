World News | Midnight Raid in Balochistan Sparks Abuse Allegations Against Pakistani Forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): A late-night operation in the Kohad locality of Tump tehsil in Kech district has sparked allegations from locals, who claim that Pakistani security forces, along with army-supported local militias often described as "death squads," conducted a house raid during which women and children were allegedly mistreated, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Residents stated that the incident took place around 1:00 am on May 2, when armed personnel entered the residence of an elderly man named Dad Muhammad, son of Chakar.

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Eyewitnesses claimed that individuals inside the home, including women and children, were physically attacked, and household belongings were damaged. It was also alleged that Dad Muhammad was assaulted during the raid.

So far, there has been no official response from security authorities regarding these claims.

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Locals further mentioned that Dad Muhammad's son, Chakar, had earlier been killed in the same area, an act they attribute to a "death squad," according to the TBP report.

The phrase "death squad" is commonly used by residents and activists in Balochistan to refer to armed groups allegedly involved in targeting civilians, political activists, and others, purportedly with the backing of the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies. However, Pakistani authorities have consistently denied the existence of such groups.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly expressed concern over reports of violence, intimidation, and the absence of accountability in Balochistan.

Pakistani officials, on the other hand, reject allegations of wrongdoing and assert that all security operations are carried out within the framework of the law.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, where differing narratives continue over security actions and civilian treatment, as noted in the TBP report.

Balochistan continues to face a troubling pattern of enforced disappearances, with some individuals eventually released while others remain in prolonged detention or are subjected to targeted killings.

These alleged human rights violations have deepened fear and mistrust among residents. The persistent risk of arbitrary detentions and lack of accountability continues to unsettle the region, undermining efforts to achieve peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)