Eid al-Adha 2026 Date: When Is Bakrid in Saudi Arabia?

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As the Islamic world enters the final stages of the Hijri year 1447, attention is turning toward the sighting of the crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah (Dhu al-Hijjah), the month of the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Ul Azha, Bakid and Bakra Eid. While astronomical calculations provide a primary window for the "Festival of Sacrifice", the final Eid al-Adha 2026 date in Saudi Arabia remains subject to the official moon sighting by the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

The month of Dhul Qadah (Dhu al-Qadah) - the eleventh month of the Islamic calendar - officially began in Saudi Arabia on April 19, 2026. This milestone serves as the traditional countdown to the Bakrid celebrations, which take place exactly ten days into the following month. Bakrid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Adha?

The Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning each month begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon. Because a lunar month is either 29 or 30 days long, the transition from Dhul Qadah to Dhul Hijjah depends entirely on the sky on the 29th day of the current month.

If the crescent is sighted on the evening of the 29th, the next month begins the following day. If it is not sighted, the current month completes 30 days. This inherent flexibility is why Islamic holidays "shift" approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year relative to the Gregorian calendar. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Scenario 1: Eid al-Adha on May 27

According to current astronomical projections, many experts believe Dhul Qadah will conclude after 29 days. In this scenario, the first day of Dhul Hijjah would fall on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Under this timeline, the key dates would be:

Day of Arafah (9 Dhul Hijjah): Tuesday, May 26.

Eid al-Adha (10 Dhul Hijjah): Wednesday, May 27.

Scenario 2: Eid al-Adha on May 28

Should the moon remain invisible on the 29th day due to weather or positioning, Dhul Qadah would complete a 30-day cycle. This would push the start of the final month by 24 hours.

In this secondary scenario, the calendar would shift as follows:

Day of Arafah (9 Dhul Hijjah): Wednesday, May 27.

Eid al-Adha (10 Dhul Hijjah): Thursday, May 28.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. It is marked by the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed among family, friends, and the less fortunate.

In Saudi Arabia, the date is of global importance as it dictates the schedule for Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that draws millions of believers. The Saudi Supreme Court usually issues a formal announcement regarding the start of Dhul Hijjah following a coordinated sighting effort involving observatories and citizens across the Kingdom.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).