Lahore, May 31 (PTI) A mob lynched an alleged motorcycle thief on Tuesday in Punjab province of Pakistan.

The incident took place in Gujranwala district, some 80kms from Lahore.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped Inside Moving Train; 3 Arrested.

According to police, people caught Muhammad Ashraf, who was in his early 20s, in Gujranwala city while allegedly stealing a motorcycle. The mob started beating him with sticks leaving him critically injured.

Although some police personnel reached there, but could not rescue the suspect from the mob's custody. A video in which the suspect was seen begging for his life was circulated on social media. Suspect Ashraf died before getting any medical aid.

Also Read | Working in Different Countries Is Always a New Experience – Colston Julian.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General Police to arrest those involved in the lynching.

Following the IGP's direction, police arrested six prime suspects and registered a case against over a dozen others including three policemen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)