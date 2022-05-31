Photographer Colston Julian recently visited the United States for a project with leading lifestyle magazine. He was was on location in New York and spoke to US Times Now post the exciting project.

Colston is known for his work across countries and has worked with several Indian and global brands. We spoke to him about his experience working in diffrent locations. He shares his experience shooting in America and how it is to shoot away from home.

1. We see you currently shooting in the United States. Which part of the country are you working at ?

I am shooting in the east coast , New York.

2. What is the current project you’re working on at the United States ?

I am currently working with designers , Shane and Falguni on their recently showcased Lakme fashion week collection at grand central station,on the subway and on fifth avenue .

3. How is different to shoot outside the country ?

Working in different countries is always a new experience. Working with different teams be it the technical crew or the creative teams. What i enjoy the most is working with natural lighting conditions as the character of light varies from country to country and of course in north america it varies each season . It pushes you and challenges you and of course make s for interesting images always .

4. Which is your favour destination to work in ?

I do enjoy working in Italy and New York City