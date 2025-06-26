Seattle [US], June 26 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Seattle has flagged off the India Trek 2025 delegation, comprising eight students from Montana who will visit India from June 26 to July 9.

The delegation is led by Jason Smith, President of the Montana World Affairs Council.

The students were selected through an extensive series of programs focused on India, which culminated in the Indian Film Festival at the University of Montana in Missoula earlier this year.

According to the Consulate General of India, Seattle, the delegation will explore India's rich cultural heritage, visit grassroots educational institutions, and experience Indian spirituality.

The trip is a result of a partnership between the Montana World Affairs Council and the Consulate General of India, Seattle. "In partnership with Montana World Affairs Council, Consulate General of India flagged off the India Trek 2025 delegation from Seattle today," the Consulate General of India, Seattle, said in its X post.

"Eight winning students were selected from across the school districts of Montana, through an extensive series of INDIA focus programs, which culminated in the Indian Film Festival at University of Montana in Missoula earlier this year from 2 - 4 March 2025," the post added.

During their visit, the students will travel to New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, and Lucknow, gaining insights into India's diverse culture and educational landscape.

"The delegation is led by Jason Smith, President of the Montana World Affairs Council and will be visiting New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow from 26 June to 9 July 2025, exploring India's rich cultural heritage, grassroots educational institutions, and experiencing Indian spirituality," the Consulate General wrote on X.

On June 22, CGI Seattle celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 at the iconic Waterfront Park, set against the scenic backdrop of Elliott Bay and the Seattle City Skyline.

A large number of yoga enthusiasts turned up in true Seattle spirit, undeterred by the morning rain, making the celebration even more special and blessed by the showers.

Seattle City Mayor Bruce Harrell addressed the gathering and issued an official proclamation recognising Yoga as "originating in India, over 5000 years ago, and first mentioned in the ancient sacred texts of the Rig Veda--a profound practice that continues to benefit humanity by promoting both physical health and mental well-being."

"This year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health," found special resonance at the Waterfront Park where the community and nature came together, highlighting yoga's universal message of holistic well-being and care for our planet," the Consulate General of India in Seattle said on X. (ANI)

