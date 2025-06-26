New Delhi, June 26: In a bold move to revive North Korea’s struggling economy, leader Kim Jong Un inaugurated a massive beachside resort — the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area — on the country’s east coast. The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim opened the resort with “great satisfaction,” hailing it as “one of the greatest successes this year” and “a proud first step” toward building a tourism-driven economy.

The newly unveiled site includes modern hotels, restaurants, sports facilities, and recreational zones along the beach. It can reportedly accommodate up to 20,000 guests and will open to domestic tourists starting next Tuesday. During the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kim was joined by his wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Kim Ju Ae, widely regarded as his potential successor. Russian diplomats, including the ambassador and embassy staff, also attended the event, reflecting growing ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. North Korea Starts to Send All Divorced Couples to Labour Training Camps to ‘Stabilise Social Order’.

Kim Jong Un Opens Massive Beach Resort in North Korea to Boost Tourism

While the facility is part of North Korea’s plan to turn the reclusive nation into a global tourist destination, it remains unclear when foreign visitors beyond Russians will be welcomed. The country has yet to fully lift the foreign tourism ban imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Russian tourists have been permitted since February 2024, group tours from China — which made up over 90% of visitors before the pandemic — have not resumed. Kim Jong Un Orders Capital Punishment for ‘Corrupt’ Officials Who ‘Failed’ To Prevent Flooding and Landslides in North Korea: Report.

State media also hinted at similar large-scale tourism projects in other regions as part of the government’s broader development goals.

