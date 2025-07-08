Phnom Penh [Cambodia], July 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Tuesday visited the Royal Palace of Cambodia and saw a painting of Ramayana there.

Margherita said he was pleased that the ASI will be taking up the restoration and conservation works of these magnificent murals.

In a post on X, he said, "Visited the majestic Royal Palace of Cambodia. Deeply impressed by the magnificent mural painting depicting the Ramayana, a powerful reminder of the enduring cultural and historical ties between India and Cambodia. Pleased to know that ASI will be taking up the restoration and conservation works of these magnificent murals."

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, India's excellent, close relations with Cambodia are underpinned by shared civilizational heritage and a robust, people-centric development partnership.

The visit would further bolster our bilateral ties and provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on advancing initiatives and issues of mutual interest in diverse sectors. MOS (PM) would be calling on the senior leadership of Cambodia, and would interact with ITEC/ ICCR Alumni, as well as members of the Indian community, as per a statement by the MEA.

He would also review the extensive restoration and conservation work carried out by India at World Heritage Sites in Cambodia, which are also symbols of our shared culture.

MoS (PM) will thereafter be visiting Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 10-11 July 2025, at the invitation of the current ASEAN Chair, Malaysia. MoS (PM) will participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

India and ASEAN share cultural and civilizational bonds. ASEAN is the cornerstone of India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision. The visit will renew India's deep engagement with the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, underline our strong commitment to ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as per MEA.

Margherita is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings, the statement said. (ANI)

