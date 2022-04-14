Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): Pakistan's National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker on Thursday approved the resignation of 123 NA members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"The resignations of the members have been approved as per the rules," NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was quoted as saying by ARY News.

The PTI's members of National Assembly had tendered their resignation before the election of a new Prime Minister.

Taking to the Twitter account, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated his 123 MNAs whose resignations were accepted by the Deputy Speaker.

"Want to appreciate our 123 MNAs as their resignations have been accepted by Speaker Qasim Suri. Their standing firm for a sovereign Pakistan and against US-initiated regime change bringing to power criminals, convicted & on bail - the ultimate insult to any self-respecting independent nation," Imran Khan tweeted.

Confirming the news, PTI leader Farrukh Habib through his Twitter account stated that the acting Speaker has approved the resignations of 123 members according to the rules.

"After approval of resignations of 123 members of the house, now general elections have become inevitable," Habib added.

PTI decided to resign after Imran Khan said that he will not sit in the assemblies with 'thieves', reported ARY News.

"The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects the Prime Minister can not be a big insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly," Imran Khan was quoted as saying by PTI's official Twitter account.

PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Murad Saeed was the first member of the party who submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also met Deputy Speaker Suri and issued him directives regarding resignations submitted by the party MNAs, as per ARY News citing the sources. (ANI)

