New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The navies of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) members will take part in Malabar 2023 exercises in Australia in August.

The Navy official said that the navies of the US, India, Australia, and Japan will take part in Malabar 2023 exercises from August 11 to 21.

This will be the fourth time that all four nations have participated in Malabar to advance the collective planning, integration and employment of advanced warfare tactics between participating nations.

Last year, Japan hosted Australia, India, US in Naval Exercise Malabar.

Last year's at-sea exercise includes a variety of high-end tactical training events, submarine integration, anti-submarine warfare training, air defence exercises, multinational replenishment-at-sea operations, communications drills, joint warfighting planning scenarios, gunnery exercise, and maritime interdiction operations, according to the statement released by US Embassy in India.

"This exercise represents an outstanding opportunity for our like-minded maritime forces to work together, demonstrating our shared commitment to the region and collaborative approach toward security and stability," said Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, Commander Task Force 70 (CTF-70)/Carrier Strike Group Five (CSG 5).

"Now, it is more important than ever for the forward-deployed Carrier Strike Group to work closely with other maritime forces and deter all who challenge a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.

Last year, Indian Navy surface units participating include a Shivalik-class FFG, Kamorta-ClassCorvette, a P-8I aircraft, and Marine Commandos (MARCOS) personnel.

"Participation in high-end maritime exercises, such as Exercise Malabar, demonstrates Australia's commitment to working with strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region," said Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley, CSC, RAN, Commander of the Australian Fleet.

"This exercise contributes to regional security by deepening professional relationships among India, Japan and the United States to build interoperability in the maritime domain," Earley added, according to the official release. (ANI)

