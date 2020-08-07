Kathmandu, Aug 7 (PTI) Nepal on Friday reported five more deaths from COVID-19 and 464 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 70 and total infections to 22,214.

Dr Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), said the new cases were detected while 7,926 PCR tests were conducted at various labs across the country.

The Kathmandu Valley alone has recorded 106 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to Gautam.

"The country's COVID-19 recovery tally has risen to 15, 814," he said.

There are 6,330 active coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

In the past 24 hours five people, all males, died due to COVID-19, taking the country's death toll to 70, the health ministry said.

