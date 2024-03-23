Lumbini [Nepal], March 23 (ANI): Dozens of foreign delegates stationed in India and Nepal attended the 'Lumbini Conclave on Global Peace for Prosperity', which was held on March 21-22 in Lumbini, Nepal.

The conclave was organised to promote the destination of Lumbini, increase investment in Nepal and enhance global fraternity. Discussions and presentations on investment opportunities in Nepal and tourism potential have been the major highlights and successes of the event.

"We had an important segment on business this (Friday) morning, that was the pre-investment summit. We shared many more things there--the National Investment Board and Nepal Tourism Board made the presentation and I also spoke on behalf of the Nepal government to invite FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in Nepal to ensure a convenient atmosphere, which is necessary for it," Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Nepal, told ANI as he stood in front of Maya Devi Temple.

"Also, we are in informal interaction with the ambassadors here, representatives from different missions, exchanging views on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations and open more avenues of bilateral cooperation. It comes ahead of the Investment Summit scheduled for next month and we have invited government representatives, government companies and private investors to come and invest in Nepal in different sectors," he added.

The event was organized to connect Lumbini with nearly one billion Buddhists around the globe. It aimed to highlight the cultural and religious importance of Lumbini. Hosted jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Honorary Consular Corps Nepal (HCCN), the conclave witnessed the participation of ambassadors and representatives from diplomatic missions in Nepal, honorary consul generals, consuls of different countries for Nepal, experts on foreign affairs and heritage, and others.

"The main message they are getting from Nepal, the birthplace of Buddha, is 'peace for prosperity', the theme has been chosen amid the ongoing wars, both internal and external, between countries, like Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza and several other places. So I think, we need peace for poverty alleviation, for prosperity, that is one of the messages," Shankar Sharma, the Nepal Ambassador to India said.

Nepal Deputy PM Shrestha, while inaugurating the International Conclave on Global Peace for Prosperity, said Lumbini is the "fountain of Buddhism" besides being the birthplace of Buddha and there can be no better choice of venue than Lumbini to deliberate on the agenda of peace and prosperity.

"19 ambassadors from other countries attended this conclave and we had the participation of about 40 honorary counsel and honorary counsel generals also, so from a participation point of view it has been very successful. We had very good interaction within ourselves and had very good programmes. One of our most important things was to talk about peace and prosperity and we had very discussion," Vishnu Kumar Agarwal, the Dean of Honorary Counsel Corps Nepal said. (ANI)

